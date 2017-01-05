French officials refer FCA for possible prosecution

  • Updated February 7, 2017, 3:58 pm
  •         by Justin King
The company claims its diesel vehicles are fully compliant with regulations, though it has not been informed of specific allegations, according to a statement to Reuters. http://reut.rs/2jZHrdb

Ford shareholders concerned about value, investment plans

Ford faced resistance from investors in Thursday's shareholder meeting. Participants expressed displeasure regarding the company's lagging stock price, its insistence on investing in mobility rather than traditional automotive development, and the lack of face-to-face participation from executives, Automotive News reports.   http://bit.ly/2r5Qazn

 9h

Volkswagen still believes in diesel engines

Volkswagen still believes in the diesel engine. "Diesel will remain indispensable for the foreseeable future," company boss Matthias Mueller said. The company's goal is to boost the efficiency of gasoline- and diesel-powered engines by 10 to 15 percent by 2020.   http://bit.ly/2r4qovm

 12h

VW CEO under investigation for market manipulation

A German prosecutor is investigating Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, company chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, and former boss Martin Winterkorn over allegations of market manipulation. They've been accused of taking too long to tell Porsche SE shareholders about the emissions scandal.   http://bit.ly/2pmq2TQ

 14h

2008 Toyota NASCAR up for sale

A Toyota Camry used during the 2008 NASCAR season will cross the auction block in just a few days. Fitted with a 700-horsepower V8 and a four-speed manual transmission, the retired racer was recently restored to like-new condition. Auctions America expects it will sell for about $35,000.   http://bit.ly/2r4zlES

 16h

BMW previews 8 Series

BMW has released a teaser sketch that previews the upcoming 8 Series. The ultra-luxurious coupe will debut as a close-to-production concept later this month during the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance.   

 16h

VW won't publish probe into Dieselgate

Volkswagen told shareholders it won't publish the results of the probe into its diesel scandal conducted by law firm Jones Day. The company's top executives explain publishing the full report would subject them to more fines and more lawsuits, according to Automotive News.   

 17h