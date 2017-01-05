Chevy Colorado ZR2 gets $40,995 price tag

Most Discussed
FCA recalls more than a million trucks for a software defect
FCA is recalling 1.25 million Ram pickups from model years 2013 through 2016 due to faulty software which can disable side air bag and seat belt pretensioner systems in the event of a rollover accident. The defect has been linked to two injuries and one death, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2qzK25v
Hyundai and Kia recalls validate Korean whistleblower
South Korean officials have ordered a recall of several Hyundai and Kia models due to faulty parking brake light wiring, Reuters reports. The recall validates claims made by a former-employee-turned-whistleblower who initially reported the defect. Government officials are now investigating the company for a potential cover-up. http://reut.rs/2r9somi
Million-plus-dollar Koenigsegg hypercar crashes during test
A Koenigsegg Agera RS bound for a United States customer crashed during its shakedown testing in Trollhattan, Sweden, yesterday. Koenigsegg released a statement confirming the crash and subsequent hospitalization of the driver and passenger (both of whom were treated and released). The boutique builder believes the 1,100-plus-horsepower hypercar is fundamentally salvageable. http://bit.ly/2raaX52
Lamborghini Urus to get 650 horsepower
Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's research and development department, has shed insight into the upcoming Urus SUV. At launch, the first high-riding Raging Bull of the 21st century will get a twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at approximately 650 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi
Honda Civic Type R gets EPA ratings
The Honda Civic Type R returns an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg in a mixed cycle.
BMW launches wireless charger for 530e
BMW has introduced a wireless charger for the 530e plug-in hybrid. Designed to be used inside or outside, it tops up the 9.2-kWh battery pack in about three and a half hours.
Skoda previews Karoq crossover
Volkswagen-owned Skoda has released a dark teaser image to preview the Karoq crossover. The design is still under wraps, but we can already tell the Karoq is essentially a scaled-down version of the bigger Kodiaq.
ABC claims BMWs spontaneously combust
ABC News claims late-model BMWs are prone to catching fire while parked. BMW disagrees with the report, and states the fires can't be blamed on a defect. "We have not seen any pattern related to quality or component failure," according to the company.
Updated Honda Fit introduced in Japan
Honda has updated the Japanese-spec Fit. The visual updates are minor, but they bring the hatchback in line with the rest of the company's lineup. The U.S.-spec model will likely get the same nip-and-tuck in the coming months.