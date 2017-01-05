Tesla pickup to get 100-kWh battery pack

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Two cars get zero stars in Latin NCAP test
The Chevrolet Onix and the Kia Rio Sedan have both received a zero-star crash test rating in Latin America. Notably, the Rio Sedan still doesn't come standard with airbags and ABS.
Icon's '73 Volkswagen Thing packs an electric surprise
California-based Icon has turned a 1973 Volkswagen Thing into a quick, silent electric car. It looks fully stock, but the 1.6-liter flat-four has been replaced by a 180-horsepower electric motor. http://bit.ly/2qCYaL8
Lease returns to flood used market
Low-mileage, late-model vehicles are about to flood used car dealerships thanks to recent years of record high new-car sales. Reuters reports that as many as 12 million leased vehicles will be returned by the end of 2019--good news for used-car dealers; bad news for automakers who want to brand-new cars into the hands of consumers. http://reut.rs/2qAuaji
FCA recalls more than a million trucks for a software defect
FCA is recalling 1.25 million Ram pickups from model years 2013 through 2016 due to faulty software which can disable side air bag and seat belt pretensioner systems in the event of a rollover accident. The defect has been linked to two injuries and one death, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2qzK25v
Hyundai and Kia recalls validate Korean whistleblower
South Korean officials have ordered a recall of several Hyundai and Kia models due to faulty parking brake light wiring, Reuters reports. The recall validates claims made by a former-employee-turned-whistleblower who initially reported the defect. Government officials are now investigating the company for a potential cover-up. http://reut.rs/2r9somi
Million-plus-dollar Koenigsegg hypercar crashes during test
A Koenigsegg Agera RS bound for a United States customer crashed during its shakedown testing in Trollhattan, Sweden, yesterday. Koenigsegg released a statement confirming the crash and subsequent hospitalization of the driver and passenger (both of whom were treated and released). The boutique builder believes the 1,100-plus-horsepower hypercar is fundamentally salvageable. http://bit.ly/2raaX52
Lamborghini Urus to get 650 horsepower
Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's research and development department, has shed insight into the upcoming Urus SUV. At launch, the first high-riding Raging Bull of the 21st century will get a twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at approximately 650 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi
Honda Civic Type R gets EPA ratings
The Honda Civic Type R returns an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg in a mixed cycle.
BMW launches wireless charger for 530e
BMW has introduced a wireless charger for the 530e plug-in hybrid. Designed to be used inside or outside, it tops up the 9.2-kWh battery pack in about three and a half hours.