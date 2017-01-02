Lamborghini Urus spied for the first time

  • Updated February 10, 2017, 1:15 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
An amateur photographer has captured the first spy shot of the upcoming Lamborghini Urus.  The picture suggests the SUV hasn't changed much in its transition from a concept to a production model, though we haven't seen the front end yet. 

Now

Alfa Romeo rules out Giulia wagon

Alfa Romeo won't turn the Giulia into a station wagon. The company considered returning to the wagon segment, but executives are afraid a long-roof would overlap with the Stelvio crossover.    http://bit.ly/2lqY3jk

 26m

Mercedes brings Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox concept to Chicago

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a concept named Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox at the Chicago Auto Show. Billed as a toolbox on wheels, the design study was built to showcase the Metris' versatility.    

 1h

Audi updates RS 3 Sportback

Audi will introduce a revised RS 3 Sportback during the Geneva Auto Show. The company's smallest RS model gets a turbocharged, 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower, and a sharper-looking front end. The Sportback isn't U.S.-bound, but we'll likely see the RS 3 Sedan.    

 2h

Mercedes open to electric AMG models

Mercedes-AMG is open to the idea of building an electric car. "Electrification will find its way into AMG. It's not impossible that you'll have a fully electric version or an AMG variant of an EQ," R&D boss Ola Kallenius told Autocar. If approved, the battery-powered AMG is still years away from becoming a reality.    http://bit.ly/2kOZtAY

 2h

Toyota shows Tundra, Sequoia TRD Sport in Chicago

Toyota has introduced TRD Sport versions of the Tundra and the Sequoia at the Chicago Auto Show. Both models get a trim-specific look, and a revised suspension that includes Blistein shocks. Both models will arrive in showrooms in September.    

 2h