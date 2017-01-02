Ram rules out U.S.-spec Fiat Toro

Mercedes open to electric AMG models

Mercedes-AMG is open to the idea of building an electric car. "Electrification will find its way into AMG. It's not impossible that you'll have a fully electric version or an AMG variant of an EQ," R&D boss Ola Kallenius told Autocar. If approved, the battery-powered AMG is still years away from becoming a reality. http://bit.ly/2kOZtAY