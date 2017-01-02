Audi updates RS 3 Sportback

Most Discussed
Mopar builds pair of limited-edition customized Challengers
Limited to just 160 units in two different color themes, each model celebrates Mopar's 80th anniversary. http://bit.ly/2lschQY
Alfa Romeo rules out Giulia wagon
Alfa Romeo won't turn the Giulia into a station wagon. The company considered returning to the wagon segment, but executives are afraid a long-roof would overlap with the Stelvio crossover. http://bit.ly/2lqY3jk
Mercedes open to electric AMG models
Mercedes-AMG is open to the idea of building an electric car. "Electrification will find its way into AMG. It's not impossible that you'll have a fully electric version or an AMG variant of an EQ," R&D boss Ola Kallenius told Autocar. If approved, the battery-powered AMG is still years away from becoming a reality. http://bit.ly/2kOZtAY