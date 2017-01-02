Dodge Charger Pursuit detects sneak attacks

  • Updated February 10, 2017, 5:33 pm
  •         by Justin King
Officers can now check their 'six,' thanks to a new Officer Protection Package that uses rear-facing camera and radar sensors.

Now

Ford invests $1 billion into an AI startup

Ford on Friday announced it has acquired a majority stake in the artificial intelligence startup Argo AI for $1 billion. Founded by two senior engineers from Google and Uber--both of whom were previously at Carnegie Mellon's robotics institute-- the startup plans to use its expertise in AI to develop software for self-driving vehicles. As the largest investment a traditional auto manufacturer has made in self-driving technology, it would value Argo at over $1 billion. The founders of Argo AI, who previously worked at Carnegie Mellon's robotics institute said that the company will remain in Pittsburgh and largely independent.   

 19m

Mopar builds pair of limited-edition customized Challengers

Limited to just 160 units in two different color themes, each model celebrates Mopar's 80th anniversary.   http://bit.ly/2lschQY

 9h

Alfa Romeo rules out Giulia wagon

Alfa Romeo won't turn the Giulia into a station wagon. The company considered returning to the wagon segment, but executives are afraid a long-roof would overlap with the Stelvio crossover.    http://bit.ly/2lqY3jk

 14h

Mercedes brings Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox concept to Chicago

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a concept named Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox at the Chicago Auto Show. Billed as a toolbox on wheels, the design study was built to showcase the Metris' versatility.    

 15h

Audi updates RS 3 Sportback

Audi will introduce a revised RS 3 Sportback during the Geneva Auto Show. The company's smallest RS model gets a turbocharged, 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower, and a sharper-looking front end. The Sportback isn't U.S.-bound, but we'll likely see the RS 3 Sedan.    

 16h