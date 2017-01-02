Ford invests $1 billion into an AI startup

  • Updated February 10, 2017, 8:47 pm
  •         by narinder rupwal
Ford on Friday announced it has acquired a majority stake in the artificial intelligence startup Argo AI for $1 billion. Founded by two senior engineers from Google and Uber--both of whom were previously at Carnegie Mellon’s robotics institute-- the startup plans to use its expertise in AI to develop software for self-driving vehicles. As the largest investment a traditional auto manufacturer has made in self-driving technology, it would value Argo at over $1 billion. The founders of Argo AI, who previously worked at Carnegie Mellon’s robotics institute said that the company will remain in Pittsburgh and largely independent.

