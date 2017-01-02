Ford invests $1 billion into an AI startup

Most Discussed
Mopar builds pair of limited-edition customized Challengers
Limited to just 160 units in two different color themes, each model celebrates Mopar's 80th anniversary. http://bit.ly/2lschQY
Alfa Romeo rules out Giulia wagon
Alfa Romeo won't turn the Giulia into a station wagon. The company considered returning to the wagon segment, but executives are afraid a long-roof would overlap with the Stelvio crossover. http://bit.ly/2lqY3jk
Audi updates RS 3 Sportback
Audi will introduce a revised RS 3 Sportback during the Geneva Auto Show. The company's smallest RS model gets a turbocharged, 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower, and a sharper-looking front end. The Sportback isn't U.S.-bound, but we'll likely see the RS 3 Sedan.