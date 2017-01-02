DS 7 Crossback spied camo-free

  • Updated February 11, 2017, 5:26 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Amateur spy shots have given us an early look at the DS 7 Crossback.  Essentially a re-skinned Peugeot 3008, the French brand's next crossover will debut during the Geneva Auto Show. 

Now

Dodge Viper sold out

The Dodge Viper is sold out, according to FCA design boss Ralph Gilles. Production is scheduled to end on August 31, and a successor isn't in the works.    

 4h

Ford invests $1 billion into AI startup

Ford on Friday announced it has acquired a majority stake in the artificial intelligence startup Argo AI for $1 billion. Founded by two senior engineers from Google and Uber--both of whom were previously at Carnegie Mellon's robotics institute-- the startup plans to use its expertise in AI to develop software for self-driving vehicles. As the largest investment a traditional auto manufacturer has made in self-driving technology, it would value Argo at over $1 billion. The founders of Argo AI, who previously worked at Carnegie Mellon's robotics institute said that the company will remain in Pittsburgh and largely independent.   http://bit.ly/2lu7M8H

 12h

Dodge Charger Pursuit detects sneak attacks

Officers can now check their 'six,' thanks to a new Officer Protection Package that uses rear-facing camera and radar sensors.   

 16h

Mopar builds pair of limited-edition customized Challengers

Limited to just 160 units in two different color themes, each model celebrates Mopar's 80th anniversary.   http://bit.ly/2lschQY

 21h

Alfa Romeo rules out Giulia wagon

Alfa Romeo won't turn the Giulia into a station wagon. The company considered returning to the wagon segment, but executives are afraid a long-roof would overlap with the Stelvio crossover.    http://bit.ly/2lqY3jk

 1d