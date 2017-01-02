Electric Ford Focus gets longer range in Europe

  • Updated February 13, 2017, 4:44 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Ford has upgraded the Euro-spec Focus Electric. The model gets the same 33-kWh battery pack as its U.S.-spec counterpart, and it now offers up to 140 miles of range.

