Audi to introduce RS Q8 concept in Geneva?

Electric Ford Focus gets longer range in Europe
Ford has upgraded the Euro-spec Focus Electric. The model gets the same 33-kWh battery pack as its U.S.-spec counterpart, and it now offers up to 140 miles of range. http://bit.ly/2kJG3zc
Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet unveiled
Mercedes-Maybach has introduced the G650 Landaulet, its very first SUV. It's a stretched, topless version of the G-Class with S-Class rear seats and a twin-turbocharged V12 engine. Production will be limited to 99 examples. http://bit.ly/2lHkRIH
Subaru gets permit to test self-driving cars in CA
The California DMV has granted Subaru permission to test self-driving cars on the Golden State's roads. Subaru is the 22nd company to obtain a permit. http://bit.ly/2lH07QY
Peugeot buys India's Ambassador
Peugeot has purchased the rights to the Ambassador name from India's Hindustan Motors. The company hasn't revealed what it plans on doing with the emblematic name, but some sources suggest it will morph into a low-cost brand to rival Dacia. http://bit.ly/2lGDg8a