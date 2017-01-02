Smart to sell only EVs in the United States?

Most Discussed
Robots could force a universal income
Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, says that the rise of automation could force the government to offer a universal income. http://bit.ly/2kGIgZN
Peugeot-Citroen to merge with Opel?
Rumors indicate PSA Peugeot-Citroen could merge with General Motors' Germany-based Opel division. A deal could be announced in the coming days, according to Reuters. http://reut.rs/2kFJvbm
Lexus to show LS hybrid in Geneva
Lexus will introduce a hybrid version of the brand-new LS at the Geneva Auto Show. The sedan is expected to use the same gasoline-electric drivetrain as the LC 500h, meaning it will consist of a 3.5-liter V6 and an electric motor. http://bit.ly/2kOmGVA
British entrepreneur moving forward with rugged 4x4
The boss of British company Ineos is moving forward with development of a rugged, no-nonsense 4x4 inspired by the now-defunct Land Rover Defender. The model won't be a Defender look-alike, and it could offer an all-electric drivetrain; nothing has been ruled out yet. Ineos hopes to start deliveries in about three years' time. http://bit.ly/2kFtoL9
2018 Ford Expedition to get 400 horsepower?
Ford's Canadian division might have leaked performance specifications for the 2018 Expedition. The company's website briefly stated the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 delivers 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. The page was quickly taken down. http://bit.ly/2kO4488
Volvo prices all-new V90 wagon
Volvo's V90 wagon will carry a base price of just under $51,000 with destination. It's available for order now. http://bit.ly/2lJhb8W
Carfax: 63M recalled cars operating without repairs in US
The Takata airbag defect is likely behind the particularly high rates of open recalls in Gulf states and Hawaii. http://bit.ly/2kMmp5H
Fake Toyota Supra brochure stirs powertrain rumors
An alleged brochure for the new Toyota Supra (which was later revealed to be fake) circulated Monday, stirring rumors about the upcoming sports coupe revival's eventual powertrain. According to MotorAuthority, the fake copy was pieced together from a fourth-generation Supra brochure and clips from Japanese enthusiast magazines. http://bit.ly/2kLvOdv
Lamborghini crash at Las Vegas experience track kills two
SpeedVegas has confirmed that a customer and driving instructor were killed in the fiery crash. http://bit.ly/2kLb1a7