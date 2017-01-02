Mitsubishi confirms Eclipse crossover

  • Updated February 14, 2017, 4:17 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Mitsubishi has confirmed its next crossover will revive the Eclipse nameplate.  Called Eclipse Cross, the model will compete in the same segment as the Nissan Rogue Sport.  We'll see it in the metal in a few short weeks during the Geneva Auto Show.

Now

Peugeot-Citroen to merge with Opel?

Rumors indicate PSA Peugeot-Citroen could merge with General Motors' Germany-based Opel division. A deal could be announced in the coming days, according to Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2kFJvbm

 3h

Lexus to show LS hybrid in Geneva

Lexus will introduce a hybrid version of the brand-new LS at the Geneva Auto Show. The sedan is expected to use the same gasoline-electric drivetrain as the LC 500h, meaning it will consist of a 3.5-liter V6 and an electric motor.   http://bit.ly/2kOmGVA

 3h

British entrepreneur moving forward with rugged 4x4

The boss of British company Ineos is moving forward with development of a rugged, no-nonsense 4x4 inspired by the now-defunct Land Rover Defender. The model won't be a Defender look-alike, and it could offer an all-electric drivetrain; nothing has been ruled out yet. Ineos hopes to start deliveries in about three years' time.   http://bit.ly/2kFtoL9

 5h

2018 Ford Expedition to get 400 horsepower?

Ford's Canadian division might have leaked performance specifications for the 2018 Expedition. The company's website briefly stated the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 delivers 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. The page was quickly taken down.    http://bit.ly/2kO4488

 6h

Smart to sell only EVs in the United States?

Daimler's smart brand has decided to sell only electric cars in the United States, according to a recent report. The gasoline-powered fortwo will leave our shores after the 2017 model year, but it will carry on in Europe and other global markets.    http://bit.ly/2lKGd7N

 7h

Volvo prices all-new V90 wagon

Volvo's V90 wagon will carry a base price of just under $51,000 with destination. It's available for order now.   http://bit.ly/2lJhb8W

 18h

Carfax: 63M recalled cars operating without repairs in US

The Takata airbag defect is likely behind the particularly high rates of open recalls in Gulf states and Hawaii.   http://bit.ly/2kMmp5H

 18h

Fake Toyota Supra brochure stirs powertrain rumors

An alleged brochure for the new Toyota Supra (which was later revealed to be fake) circulated Monday, stirring rumors about the upcoming sports coupe revival's eventual powertrain. According to MotorAuthority, the fake copy was pieced together from a fourth-generation Supra brochure and clips from Japanese enthusiast magazines.   http://bit.ly/2kLvOdv

 22h

Lamborghini crash at Las Vegas experience track kills two

SpeedVegas has confirmed that a customer and driving instructor were killed in the fiery crash.   http://bit.ly/2kLb1a7

 1d

Chevrolet Cruze diesel gets EPA ratings

The EPA has released fuel economy information for the Chevrolet Cruze diesel. It returns 52 mpg on the highway, and it can travel for 702 miles on a single tank of fuel.   

 1d