Opel to go EV-only?

Ferrari to show F12 M in Geneva?
Ferrari will allegedly introduce a new model named F12 M at the Geneva Auto Show. Designed to replace the F12 Berlinetta, the F12 M will use a naturally-aspirated, 6.5-liter V12 engine tuned to produce about 800 horsepower. British magazine Autocar reports the engine will be Ferrari's last naturally-aspirated 12-cylinder. http://bit.ly/2kJosF9
Jaguar updates XE for 2018
Jaguar has updated the XE for the 2018 model year. The 3 Series-fighting sedan's entry-level engine is now a turbocharged 2.0-liter that makes 247 horsepower. A new XE S variant ups the ante with a supercharged 380-horsepower V6 borrowed from the F-Type. Additional tech features -- most of them optional -- round out the list of updates.
Dubai tests autonomous drone taxi
The single-passenger Ehang 184 can allegedly fly at speeds up to 60 mph and reach up to 1,000 feet in altitude, but flights are limited to short runs of 30 minutes or less. http://bit.ly/2kHoPji
Pagani shows Huayra Roadster
Aside from the open top, the Roadster has received unique taillights and a new rear diffuser. http://bit.ly/2kPXaiS
Robots could force a universal income
Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, says that the rise of automation could force the government to offer a universal income. http://bit.ly/2kGIgZN