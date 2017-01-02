BMW recalls i3 REx, cites fire risk

  • Updated February 17, 2017, 9:11 am
  •         by Justin King
The fuel tank vent line may chafe against a battery cable, eventually wearing through the vent hose and allowing fuel vapor to leak.

Now

Next Honda Civic Type R to break cover in Geneva

Honda will introduce the next-generation Civic Type R at the Geneva Auto Show. Rumors indicate it will receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at over 300 horsepower. This time around, the Type R will be sold in the United States.    http://bit.ly/2lqGIGD

 4h

BMW M2 Performance Edition specs leaked?

BMW is planning a limited-edition version of the M2 named Performance Edition, according to leaked documents. It gets more basic features like manually-adjustable, non-heated seats, and it receives a handful of model-specific components such as a performance exhaust system with titanium tips and a firmer suspension. There are no mechanical upgrades to report, according to Bimmerpost.    http://bit.ly/2kQpYVQ

 5h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante to break cover in Geneva

Lamborghini will introduce the Huracan Performante in Geneva next month. It will make extensive use of a new material named Forged Composites that was developed in-house by the Raging Bull.    http://bit.ly/2kQoqLJ

 6h

Chevrolet to close SS order book

Chevrolet will stop taking orders for the SS in the coming weeks, according to GM Authority. Rumors claimed the four-door muscle car would be sent off with a limited-edition high-performance model, but it doesn't look like Chevrolet is planning anything special. A replacement is not in the works.   http://bit.ly/2kQbsNV

 6h

Virginia wants to fine left-lane hoggers

Virginia lawmakers have passed a bill that makes hogging the left lane -- also known as the passing lane -- an offense. Drivers caught using the left lane improperly will face a minimum fine of $250. The state's governor hasn't signed the bill yet, but it's expected to get his approval.    http://bit.ly/2kQhNZG

 7h

1988 Cadillac Trump limo offered for sale

Only two Trump-branded limousines were made, complete with CRT televisions and paper shredders. One has surfaced in the UK, available for the equivalent of $62,500.   http://bit.ly/2lnLsfP

 23h

Drivetrain shutdowns prompt Toyota Mirai recall

The glitch is said to occur under hard acceleration when the vehicle has been travelling downhill for more than one minute using cruise control, causing an over-voltage condition.   http://bit.ly/2kr5W8d

 1d

Audi gets naming rights for DC United soccer stadium

The Audi-branded facility will open in 2018 for sporting games, concerts and other cultural events.   

 1d

Lamborghini Urus spied in the flesh

Lamborghini's Urus SUV is storming toward production. It'll feature supercar styling and a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8.   http://bit.ly/2kKOw2F

 1d

BMW recalls 2011-2012 models over driveshaft failures

The campaign affects a wide range of models including the 1 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series and Z4.   

 1d