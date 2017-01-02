Hyundai previews i30 wagon

  • Updated February 19, 2017, 5:50 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Hyundai will introduce the station wagon version of the i30 at the Geneva Auto Show.  The wagon was designed largely for the European market, and it won't join the hatchback model -- which is also known as the Elantra GT -- in North American showrooms. 

Driven: 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe

"While we may never understand the appeal of crossovers with deliberately stunted practicality, we're happy to see a performance variant of this very competent crossover."   http://bit.ly/2lyrdg9

Lamborghini Huracan Performante to debut on Thursday

The fastest, most extreme Lamborghini Huracan to date will debut online on Thursday. A teaser video published on the brand's official Facebook page suggests the model set a new record on Germany's grueling Nurburgring track, but full details are still under wraps.    http://bit.ly/2kMaXUk

Alpina to introduce new B5 in Geneva

BMW tuner Alpina will introduce the new, 5 Series-based B5 at the Geneva Auto Show. Power is expected to come from a revised version of BMW's 4.4-liter V8 engine tuned to produce about 600 horsepower. The B5 will debut as a sedan, but a wagon model will join the lineup later in the production run.    

GMC: 75 percent of Yukon buyers get Denali model

The Denali trim level is a big money-maker for GMC, according to Motor Authority. 75 percent of Yukon buyers and 50 percent of Sierra HD customers get the Denali package, which brings premium features like a specific grille and leather upholstery.    http://bit.ly/2kT5Ouw

BMW planning M2 Performance Edition

BMW will introduce a limited-edition M2 named Performance Edition. Only offered in white, the track-oriented coupe will get a sport suspension, a sports exhaust system, and a more basic interior. Just 150 examples will be built for the U.S. market.   

Toyota reduces RAV4 Hybrid price

Toyota has made the RAV4 Hybrid more affordable in a bid to boost sales. The gas-electric crossover now starts at $37,320, about $5,000 more than the entry-level RAV4.   http://bit.ly/2ltglzy

Jaguar planning M3 rival?

Jaguar could give the BMW M3 a run for its money with a hot-rodded XE. The SVR--badged model will arrive with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine rated at 500 horsepower, according to British magazine Auto Express. An eight-speed automatic transmission will transfer the eight-cylinder's torque to all four wheels.   

BMW recalls i3 REx, cites fire risk

The fuel tank vent line may chafe against a battery cable, eventually wearing through the vent hose and allowing fuel vapor to leak.   

Next Honda Civic Type R to break cover in Geneva

Honda will introduce the next-generation Civic Type R at the Geneva Auto Show. Rumors indicate it will receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at over 300 horsepower. This time around, the Type R will be sold in the United States.    http://bit.ly/2lqGIGD

