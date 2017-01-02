Volkswagen confirms budget brand

Most Discussed
Report: LA is the most congested city in the world
A recent study finds Los Angeles has the worst traffic in the world. LA drivers spent an average of 104 hours stuck in traffic last year during peak travel periods. http://bit.ly/2kUpIo4
Peugeot to pay $2 billion for Opel?
PSA Peugeot-Citroen could pay $2 billion for General Motors' Germany-based Opel division. Recent reports indicate the key players have found common ground, and the takeover will be formally announced in the coming days. http://bit.ly/2kU9fjT
President Trump's 1988 Cadillac limo for sale in England
A 1988 Cadillac limousine designed by -- and built for -- President Donald Trump is for sale in England. One of just two built, the limo features a VCR, a paper shredder, a bar, and a safe. It's a bit rusty underneath, but if you're handy with a welder it can be yours for about $62,000. http://bit.ly/2lnLsfP
Driven: 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD
"GMC may not have the most powerful HD truck on the market, but it has one of the quietest and most luxurious diesel pickups money can buy." http://bit.ly/2kTO01D
Ford highlights EcoSport's honeycomb-inspired floorboard
The lightweight resin-reinforced paper panel weighs just six pounds and holds up to 700 pounds of cargo. (Link to YouTube video) http://bit.ly/2lzRx94
Mike Tyson's former Ferrari F50 headed to auction
A Ferrari F50 purchased new by boxer Mike Tyson will cross the auction block next month. The rare supercar is said to be in pristine condition, and it has only been driven 5,694 miles since new. RM Auctions expects it will sell for approximately $2.3 million.
GM: no plans to introduce Cadillac brand in Australia
Recent spy pictures of several Cadillac models testing in New South Wales, Australia, have spurred reports that claim the luxury brand will debut on the Australian market in the near future. However, a company spokesperson shot down the rumors. http://bit.ly/2kPVORR
BAC to sell single-seater in the U.S.
Boutique car manufacturer BAC has just established a standalone United States division, according to Motor Authority. The brand plans on setting up a dealer network across the nation to sell the Mono, an ultra-light single-seater with a mid-mounted turbo four rated at 305 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2lykN01