Report: LA is the most congested city in the world

  • Updated February 21, 2017, 6:40 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
A recent study finds Los Angeles has the worst traffic in the world. LA drivers spent an average of 104 hours stuck in traffic last year during peak travel periods.

Now

Peugeot to pay $2 billion for Opel?

PSA Peugeot-Citroen could pay $2 billion for General Motors' Germany-based Opel division. Recent reports indicate the key players have found common ground, and the takeover will be formally announced in the coming days.    http://bit.ly/2kU9fjT

 3h

President Trump's 1988 Cadillac limo for sale in England

A 1988 Cadillac limousine designed by -- and built for -- President Donald Trump is for sale in England. One of just two built, the limo features a VCR, a paper shredder, a bar, and a safe. It's a bit rusty underneath, but if you're handy with a welder it can be yours for about $62,000.    http://bit.ly/2lnLsfP

 4h

Volkswagen confirms budget brand

Volkswagen will launch a low-cost brand in China, company officials have confirmed. The yet-unnamed division will be to Volkswagen what Renault is to Dacia. It will launch in 2019, and its entry-level model will cost approximately $10,000. As of writing, there are no plans to introduce the division on the U.S. market.    http://bit.ly/2lBvVt8

 4h

Driven: 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD

"GMC may not have the most powerful HD truck on the market, but it has one of the quietest and most luxurious diesel pickups money can buy."   http://bit.ly/2kTO01D

 6h

Ford highlights EcoSport's honeycomb-inspired floorboard

The lightweight resin-reinforced paper panel weighs just six pounds and holds up to 700 pounds of cargo. (Link to YouTube video)   http://bit.ly/2lzRx94

 16h

Dodge Charger AWD recalled to tighten driveshaft bolts

An investigation was launched after a police vehicle's propshaft loosened and damaged the transmission.   

 22h

Mike Tyson's former Ferrari F50 headed to auction

A Ferrari F50 purchased new by boxer Mike Tyson will cross the auction block next month. The rare supercar is said to be in pristine condition, and it has only been driven 5,694 miles since new. RM Auctions expects it will sell for approximately $2.3 million.    

 1d

GM: no plans to introduce Cadillac brand in Australia

Recent spy pictures of several Cadillac models testing in New South Wales, Australia, have spurred reports that claim the luxury brand will debut on the Australian market in the near future. However, a company spokesperson shot down the rumors.   http://bit.ly/2kPVORR

 1d

BAC to sell single-seater in the U.S.

Boutique car manufacturer BAC has just established a standalone United States division, according to Motor Authority. The brand plans on setting up a dealer network across the nation to sell the Mono, an ultra-light single-seater with a mid-mounted turbo four rated at 305 horsepower.    http://bit.ly/2lykN01

 1d

Toyota previews Geneva-bound i-TRIL concept

A new Toyota concept car will break cover during the Geneva Auto Show. Named i-TRIL, the design study is billed as an electric city car with room for three passengers.    

 1d