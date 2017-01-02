Mercedes-Benz planning new factory in Russia

Most Discussed
Range Rover plug-in hybrid coming next year?
Land Rover will introduce a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid version of the Range Rover next year, according to a new report. The model will look slightly different than the standard, non-hybrid variant, and it will be capable of driving on electricity alone for about 25 miles. http://bit.ly/2kYvrt5
Four-door Mercedes-AMG GT to debut in Geneva?
Mercedes-AMG could bring a four-door version of the GT to the Geneva Auto Show. The model will look just like the GT, but it will ride on the E-Class' MRA platform. Power will come from a 600-horsepower V8, according to British magazine Autocar. http://bit.ly/2kYrjct
Hyundai introduces i30 Tourer
Hyundai has unveiled the i30 Tourer. Essentially a long-roof version of the Elantra GT, the Tourer boasts a chassis tuned on the 'Ring and one of the biggest trunks in the segment. It was designed largely for the European market, and it will not be sold on our shores because the wagon segment is free-falling here.
New Ford Fiesta ST to drop this week
Ford will officially unveil the next-generation Fiesta ST on February 24. http://bit.ly/2lDJecw
Report: LA is the most congested city in the world
A recent study finds Los Angeles has the worst traffic in the world. LA drivers spent an average of 104 hours stuck in traffic last year during peak travel periods. http://bit.ly/2kUpIo4
Peugeot to pay $2 billion for Opel?
PSA Peugeot-Citroen could pay $2 billion for General Motors' Germany-based Opel division. Recent reports indicate the key players have found common ground, and the takeover will be formally announced in the coming days. http://bit.ly/2kU9fjT