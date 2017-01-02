Carlos Ghosn to resign as Nissan CEO

Most Discussed
Audi releases S4 specs, pricing
The new Audi S4 is powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine rated at 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds, a figure that makes it half a second quicker than the outgoing model. The model is on sale now, and pricing starts at $51,875.
McLaren video shows new Super Series drifting on the track
The next-generation model promises to improve track performance without sacrificing McLaren's legendary daily drivability. http://bit.ly/2kZPFCS
Mercedes-Benz planning new factory in Russia
Mercedes-Benz will build a new factory in Russia. Situated in the Moscow region, the plant will churn out SUVs and the E-Class when production starts in 2019. The new factory represents an investment of 250 million euros, and it will create about 1,000 new jobs.
Range Rover plug-in hybrid coming next year?
Land Rover will introduce a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid version of the Range Rover next year, according to a new report. The model will look slightly different than the standard, non-hybrid variant, and it will be capable of driving on electricity alone for about 25 miles. http://bit.ly/2kYvrt5