Stuttgart to ban older diesels

Carlos Ghosn to resign as Nissan CEO

Carlos Ghosn will step down as CEO of Nissan on April 1. He will be replaced by Hiroto Saikawa, an auto industry veteran who has worked for Nissan since 1977. Ghosn is stepping down to focus on expanding the Renault-Nissan Alliance. He remains the Alliance's CEO, the CEO of Renault, and the Chairman of Nissan. http://bit.ly/2mfvXob