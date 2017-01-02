Acura lands jersey sponsorship for Columbus Crew soccer club

Porsche announces Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche has introduced a new range-topping variant of the Panamera named Turbo S E-Hybrid. The model uses a V8 engine and an electric motor to generate 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque. It hits 62 mph from a stop in 3.4 seconds, yet it can drive on electricity alone for about 30 miles.