Electric Bentley SUV possible

Peugeot unveils Geneva-bound Instinct concept
Peugeot has introduced a new concept named Instinct. It's a fully connected shooting brake equipped with Samsung's Artik IoT platform, self-driving tech, and a 300-horsepower PHEV drivetrain. http://bit.ly/2mlHTZ5
Tesla releases 2016 financial report
Tesla reported $7 billion in revenues and a $746.3 million loss last year. The company sold 76,230 cars in 2016, meaning it missed its sales target by a little under 4,000 units. http://bit.ly/2mlAskH
First Model 3s going to Tesla, SpaceX employees
The first series-produced Model 3s will be given to reservation holders who work for Tesla or SpaceX. "It's good to have a feedback loop before customers experience them," explained company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk. http://bit.ly/2mlxwo8
Tupac's old 7 Series listed at $1.5 million
The BMW 750iL that rapper Tupac was shot and killed in could be yours for the jaw-dropping sum of $1.5 million. The 21-year old Bimmer has been fully restored, but some of the bullet impacts were preserved. http://bit.ly/2mlhj2a
Plug-in Range Rover coming soon
A plug-in hybrid variant of Land Rover's Range Rover is right around the corner, according to recent rumors. The model will use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine teamed with an electric motor to achieve economy car-like CO2 emissions. http://bit.ly/2mnVLi1
Chevrolet unleashes 650-hp Camaro ZL1 1LE
Chevrolet has introduced the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE. Billed as a street-legal race car, the ZL1 1LE gets an adjustable suspension, specific Goodyear tires wrapped around wider wheels, and a full body kit that generates more downforce. http://bit.ly/2lPF41n
Jeep Wagoneer exhumed from sandy garage after 40 years
A 1960s Jeep Wagoneer was removed from a seaside garage on Friday after spending the last 40-years parked there. Unfortunately, those years near the salty air took their toll on the Jeep, leaving little beyond a rusty hulk. http://bit.ly/2lOeuW8