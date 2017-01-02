Electric Corvette hits 209 mph

Most Discussed
Ferrari dealers accused of rolling back odometers
A lawsuit filed in a Florida court accuses Ferrari dealerships of using a purpose-designed device to roll back odometers to zero. Allegedly known as the Deis Tester, the device is built by Ferrari and sold to dealers all around the world. It has been available since 2010. http://bit.ly/2m7cfxO
Electric Honda Clarity to offer 80-mile range?
The electric version of the Honda Clarity won't make a splash when it arrives. A recent report finds it will offer just 80 miles of range, a figure that will make it one of the shortest-range EVs on the market. http://bit.ly/2ljeycR
Electric Bentley SUV possible
Bentley could expand its lineup with an electric SUV, company officials have confirmed. Positioned below the Bentayga, the yet-unnamed EV would lure new buyers into showrooms. However, it would kill the production version of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept. http://bit.ly/2mlJsWJ
Peugeot unveils Geneva-bound Instinct concept
Peugeot has introduced a new concept named Instinct. It's a fully connected shooting brake equipped with Samsung's Artik IoT platform, self-driving tech, and a 300-horsepower PHEV drivetrain. http://bit.ly/2mlHTZ5
Tesla releases 2016 financial report
Tesla reported $7 billion in revenues and a $746.3 million loss last year. The company sold 76,230 cars in 2016, meaning it missed its sales target by a little under 4,000 units. http://bit.ly/2mlAskH
First Model 3s going to Tesla, SpaceX employees
The first series-produced Model 3s will be given to reservation holders who work for Tesla or SpaceX. "It's good to have a feedback loop before customers experience them," explained company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk. http://bit.ly/2mlxwo8
Tupac's old 7 Series listed at $1.5 million
The BMW 750iL that rapper Tupac was shot and killed in could be yours for the jaw-dropping sum of $1.5 million. The 21-year old Bimmer has been fully restored, but some of the bullet impacts were preserved. http://bit.ly/2mlhj2a