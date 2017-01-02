Ferrari dealers accused of rolling back odometers

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Electric Corvette hits 209 mph
An electric sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette built by a Maryland-based firm has hit a top speed of 209 mph. It also covered a standing mile at 190.4 mph, according to Motor Authority. http://bit.ly/2m6vyay
Electric Honda Clarity to offer 80-mile range?
The electric version of the Honda Clarity won't make a splash when it arrives. A recent report finds it will offer just 80 miles of range, a figure that will make it one of the shortest-range EVs on the market. http://bit.ly/2ljeycR
Electric Bentley SUV possible
Bentley could expand its lineup with an electric SUV, company officials have confirmed. Positioned below the Bentayga, the yet-unnamed EV would lure new buyers into showrooms. However, it would kill the production version of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept. http://bit.ly/2mlJsWJ
Peugeot unveils Geneva-bound Instinct concept
Peugeot has introduced a new concept named Instinct. It's a fully connected shooting brake equipped with Samsung's Artik IoT platform, self-driving tech, and a 300-horsepower PHEV drivetrain. http://bit.ly/2mlHTZ5
Tesla releases 2016 financial report
Tesla reported $7 billion in revenues and a $746.3 million loss last year. The company sold 76,230 cars in 2016, meaning it missed its sales target by a little under 4,000 units. http://bit.ly/2mlAskH
First Model 3s going to Tesla, SpaceX employees
The first series-produced Model 3s will be given to reservation holders who work for Tesla or SpaceX. "It's good to have a feedback loop before customers experience them," explained company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk. http://bit.ly/2mlxwo8
Tupac's old 7 Series listed at $1.5 million
The BMW 750iL that rapper Tupac was shot and killed in could be yours for the jaw-dropping sum of $1.5 million. The 21-year old Bimmer has been fully restored, but some of the bullet impacts were preserved. http://bit.ly/2mlhj2a