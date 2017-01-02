Mercedes-Benz showcases first electric van

  • Updated March 1, 2017, 4:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz is looking back at the very first electric van it built.  Unveiled 45 years ago, the LE 306-based van had up to 62 miles of range and it topped out at about 50 mph.  Its 22-kWh battery pack weighed nearly 2,000 pounds, but it could be swapped out in a few minutes. 

Now

Smart to unveil two limited-edition models in Geneva

In lieu of a noteworthy debut, Daimler's smart division will travel to next month's Geneva Auto Show to introduce limited-edition variants of the fortwo and the forfour.    

 37m

Land Rover Range Rover Velar leaked

A leak has prematurely revealed the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. The new model will slot between the Evoque and the Sport as a stylish, road-focused model.    http://bit.ly/2mc7yTk

 2h

Ferrari dealers accused of rolling back odometers

A lawsuit filed in a Florida court accuses Ferrari dealerships of using a purpose-designed device to roll back odometers to zero. Allegedly known as the Deis Tester, the device is built by Ferrari and sold to dealers all around the world. It has been available since 2010.    http://bit.ly/2m7cfxO

 23h

Porsche Cayman-fighting Alpine A110 debuts

Renault's Alpine division has published the first official images of the new A110. Technical specifications will be announced next week during the Geneva Auto Show.    

 1d

Electric Corvette hits 209 mph

An electric sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette built by a Maryland-based firm has hit a top speed of 209 mph. It also covered a standing mile at 190.4 mph, according to Motor Authority.    http://bit.ly/2m6vyay

 1d

Mitsubishi unveils Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi has introduced the Eclipse Cross ahead of its debut at the Geneva Auto Show. In the U.S., the model will come with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a CVT. Deliveries will kick off later this year.    

 1d

Electric Honda Clarity to offer 80-mile range?

The electric version of the Honda Clarity won't make a splash when it arrives. A recent report finds it will offer just 80 miles of range, a figure that will make it one of the shortest-range EVs on the market.    http://bit.ly/2ljeycR

 1d

Electric Bentley SUV possible

Bentley could expand its lineup with an electric SUV, company officials have confirmed. Positioned below the Bentayga, the yet-unnamed EV would lure new buyers into showrooms. However, it would kill the production version of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept.    http://bit.ly/2mlJsWJ

 1d

Peugeot unveils Geneva-bound Instinct concept

Peugeot has introduced a new concept named Instinct. It's a fully connected shooting brake equipped with Samsung's Artik IoT platform, self-driving tech, and a 300-horsepower PHEV drivetrain.   http://bit.ly/2mlHTZ5

 2d

Tesla releases 2016 financial report

Tesla reported $7 billion in revenues and a $746.3 million loss last year. The company sold 76,230 cars in 2016, meaning it missed its sales target by a little under 4,000 units.   http://bit.ly/2mlAskH

 2d