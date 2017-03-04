PSA to announce Opel takeover on Monday

  • Updated March 4, 2017, 9:18 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
PSA Peugeot-Citroen has agreed to buy General Motors' Germany-based Opel division, according to sources familiar with the talks.  The deal will be formally announced on Monday morning, a day before the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors. 

Now

Honda Civic Type R leaked

Leaked images have given us an early look at the next-generation Honda Civic Type R. Set to debut next week, the next Type R could boast as much as 340 horsepower. Better yet, it will finally be sold in the United States.   

 52m

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch.    http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8

 1d

Alpina B3, B4 get more power

BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.    

 1d

Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva

Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.    

 1d

Renault previews Geneva-bound 2017 Captur

Renault has given the Captur crossover a mid-cycle update that brings a new look and more tech features. The Captur -- which is one of the brand's best-selling models -- will debut next week at the Geneva Auto Show.    

 2d

McLaren 720S leaked

A leak has prematurely revealed the brand-new McLaren 720S. The image gives us a good look at the new dihedral door design, which makes facilitates the task of entering and exiting the cabin.    http://bit.ly/2lWMcsv

 2d