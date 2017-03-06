GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion

  • Updated March 6, 2017, 2:07 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion.  The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.  

