Honda working on smaller sports car with NSX tech

  • Updated March 9, 2017, 10:01 am
  •         by Drew Johnson
Honda appears to be moving forward with a plan to build a smaller version of its Acura NSX sports car.

Now

Alpine: A110 not U.S.-bound

The rumors that indicated Alpine would sell the new A110 coupe in the United States were false. Speaking exclusively to Leftlane, company boss Bernard Ollivier confirmed there are no plans to enter the American market in the foreseeable future.    

 2h

Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser

Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.   

 3d

GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion

General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion. The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.    

 3d

BMW previews 2018 X3

Undermining the work of spy photographers, BMW has published official spy shots of the 2018 X3. The SUV will debut in the fall, according to sources familiar with the company's plans.    http://bit.ly/2mb2aiJ

 4d

PSA to announce Opel takeover on Monday

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has agreed to buy General Motors' Germany-based Opel division, according to sources familiar with the talks. The deal will be formally announced on Monday morning, a day before the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors.    http://bit.ly/2mQoLzg

 5d

Honda Civic Type R leaked

Leaked images have given us an early look at the next-generation Honda Civic Type R. Set to debut next week, the next Type R could boast as much as 340 horsepower. Better yet, it will finally be sold in the United States.   

 5d

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch.    http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8

 6d

Alpina B3, B4 get more power

BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.    

 6d