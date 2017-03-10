Dodge Challenger Demon to get 757 hp?

Most Discussed
Porsche considering electric Macan
Porsche could introduce a battery-powered Macan as part of its electrification push, according to Reuters. Hybrid versions of the 911 and the 718 models are also possible in the medium-term future. http://reut.rs/2n6MTkF
VW, Tata to collaborate in India
Volkswagen and Tata Motors will explore ways to collaborate on the growing Indian market. Czech Republic-based Skoda will represent Volkswagen in the project. More specific details will be announced in the coming months, according to the two partners. http://bit.ly/2n6HR7P
Driven: 2017 Kia Niro
"The Niro represents part of Hyundai and Kia's assault on the Prius. And for the most part, it drives like it looks." http://bit.ly/2n6IXR3
Mercedes-Benz pickup not U.S.-bound
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck won't reach our shores after all. "The premium pickup truck [in the U.S.] is a full-size pickup truck, and the premium midsize is somewhat of a conundrum," explained company boss Dieter Zetsche. http://bit.ly/2m6z7JC
Alpine: A110 not U.S.-bound
The rumors that indicated Alpine would sell the new A110 coupe in the United States were false. Speaking exclusively to Leftlane, company boss Bernard Ollivier confirmed there are no plans to enter the American market in the foreseeable future.
Honda working on smaller sports car with NSX tech
Honda appears to be moving forward with a plan to build a smaller version of its Acura NSX sports car. http://bit.ly/2m3tbRO
AM-RB 001 to be sold as Aston Martin Valkyrie
The Old Norse term translates to "chooser of the slain," granted the power to pick who will die in battle and which fallen warriors will be brought to Valhalla. http://bit.ly/2mtXKE3
Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser
Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.
GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion
General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion. The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.
BMW previews 2018 X3
Undermining the work of spy photographers, BMW has published official spy shots of the 2018 X3. The SUV will debut in the fall, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. http://bit.ly/2mb2aiJ