Next Porsche 911 could get mid-engined variant

  • Updated March 11, 2017, 7:36 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Porsche has revealed the next generation of the 911 could go mid-engined for the first time.  The mid-engined 911 RSR developed for racing has generated a considerable amount of interest among enthusiasts, so the company is considering building a street-legal variant of it. 

Now

VW, Tata to collaborate in India

Volkswagen and Tata Motors will explore ways to collaborate on the growing Indian market. Czech Republic-based Skoda will represent Volkswagen in the project. More specific details will be announced in the coming months, according to the two partners.    http://bit.ly/2n6HR7P

 1d

Dodge Challenger Demon to get 757 hp?

Dodge has released yet another teaser for the upcoming Challenger Demon. It shows a menu named Performance Pages that lets the driver monitor parameters such as torque and horsepower in real-time. The clocks are set to 7:57, which suggests the Demon will pack a 757-horsepower V8.    http://bit.ly/2n6LquP

 1d

Mercedes-Benz pickup not U.S.-bound

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck won't reach our shores after all. "The premium pickup truck [in the U.S.] is a full-size pickup truck, and the premium midsize is somewhat of a conundrum," explained company boss Dieter Zetsche.   http://bit.ly/2m6z7JC

 1d

Alpine: A110 not U.S.-bound

The rumors that indicated Alpine would sell the new A110 coupe in the United States were false. Speaking exclusively to Leftlane, company boss Bernard Ollivier confirmed there are no plans to enter the American market in the foreseeable future.    

 1d

Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser

Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.   

 4d