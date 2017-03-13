Mid-engined Aston Martin coming in 2021

  • Updated March 13, 2017, 5:49 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Aston Martin has confirmed it's in the early stages of developing a mid-engined model aimed at the Lamborghini Huracan and the McLaren 720S.  The yet-unnamed car will get a V12 engine, and it will be one of the best-looking cars the brand has ever built. 

Now

Mazda to expand CX-5 production later in 2017

Mazda announced Monday that it will add production capacity for its updated CX-5 crossover at its Hofu production facility starting in November. Currently, the CX-5 is produced only in Mazda's Hiroshima Plant. Mazda says the additional capacity will "[...] help the automaker respond quickly and flexibly to growing demand for SUVs globally."   

 5h

Ferrari boss wants to reinvent California T

Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne says he's not entirely happy about the California T. The model started life as a Maserati and it doesn't feel like a true Ferrari, according to the exec. Consequently, the next-generation model will be completely re-invented.   http://bit.ly/2nvoyRD

 10h

Investor injects $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric

A Chinese company named Far East Smarter Energy Group has invested $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric. The company will use the cash to launch the electric, Lotus Elise-based SP:01, and to develop a battery-powered SUV set to arrive by the end of the decade.   

 11h

Next Porsche 911 could get mid-engined variant

Porsche has revealed the next generation of the 911 could go mid-engined for the first time. The mid-engined 911 RSR developed for racing has generated a considerable amount of interest among enthusiasts, so the company is considering building a street-legal variant of it.    

 2d

VW, Tata to collaborate in India

Volkswagen and Tata Motors will explore ways to collaborate on the growing Indian market. Czech Republic-based Skoda will represent Volkswagen in the project. More specific details will be announced in the coming months, according to the two partners.    http://bit.ly/2n6HR7P

 3d

Dodge Challenger Demon to get 757 hp?

Dodge has released yet another teaser for the upcoming Challenger Demon. It shows a menu named Performance Pages that lets the driver monitor parameters such as torque and horsepower in real-time. The clocks are set to 7:57, which suggests the Demon will pack a 757-horsepower V8.    http://bit.ly/2n6LquP

 3d

Mercedes-Benz pickup not U.S.-bound

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck won't reach our shores after all. "The premium pickup truck [in the U.S.] is a full-size pickup truck, and the premium midsize is somewhat of a conundrum," explained company boss Dieter Zetsche.   http://bit.ly/2m6z7JC

 3d