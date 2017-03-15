Renault accused of cheating on emissions again

  • Updated March 15, 2017, 3:24 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Renault has once again been accused of cheating on emissions tests by using a defeat device like Volkswagen's.  Some of its diesel-powered cars emit up to 40 times more NOx emissions than they're allowed to, according to a government report.

Now

Volvo confirms 250-mile EV

Volvo's upcoming electric model will boast about 250 miles of range, the company has revealed. Set to debut in 2019, it will cost between $35,000 and $40,000 before tax incentives.    

 22h

Production of current BMW M5 ending

BMW will end production of the current M5 before the end of the month, according to a new report. The company is busy filling existing orders, so it might be too late to order a brand new one. However, the next-gen M5 is right around the corner.    http://bit.ly/2nzgIq5

 23h

Electric Lamborghini possible

Lamborghini is open to the idea of introducing an all-electric car, company CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed. However, the model won't arrive until battery technology makes a significant leap forward.   http://bit.ly/2n40Gbf

 1d

Mazda to expand CX-5 production later in 2017

Mazda announced Monday that it will add production capacity for its updated CX-5 crossover at its Hofu production facility starting in November. Currently, the CX-5 is produced only in Mazda's Hiroshima Plant. Mazda says the additional capacity will "[...] help the automaker respond quickly and flexibly to growing demand for SUVs globally."   

 1d

Mid-engined Aston Martin coming in 2021

Aston Martin has confirmed it's in the early stages of developing a mid-engined model aimed at the Lamborghini Huracan and the McLaren 720S. The yet-unnamed car will get a V12 engine, and it will be one of the best-looking cars the brand has ever built.    http://bit.ly/2nvkdxJ

 1d

Ferrari boss wants to reinvent California T

Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne says he's not entirely happy about the California T. The model started life as a Maserati and it doesn't feel like a true Ferrari, according to the exec. Consequently, the next-generation model will be completely re-invented.   http://bit.ly/2nvoyRD

 1d

Investor injects $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric

A Chinese company named Far East Smarter Energy Group has invested $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric. The company will use the cash to launch the electric, Lotus Elise-based SP:01, and to develop a battery-powered SUV set to arrive by the end of the decade.   

 2d

Next Porsche 911 could get mid-engined variant

Porsche has revealed the next generation of the 911 could go mid-engined for the first time. The mid-engined 911 RSR developed for racing has generated a considerable amount of interest among enthusiasts, so the company is considering building a street-legal variant of it.    

 3d