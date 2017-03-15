New Buick Regal to bow in New York?

  • Updated March 15, 2017, 5:48 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Buick's next-generation Regal could bow at the New York Auto Show.  Essentially an Americanized Opel Insignia, the model will be offered as a five-door hatchback with a sedan-like look and as a station wagon, but the current four-door sedan body style will not be replaced. 

Now

Volvo 262C turns 40

Volvo is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 262C. Built by Bertone in Italy, the 262C was the only Volvo ever offered with a vinyl roof from the factory. Production ended in 1981.    

 1h

Porsche Mission E will be OTA-compatible

Porsche's upcoming electric Mission E will benefit from over-the-air software updates, the company has confirmed. Buyers will be able to unlock more power or add new features such as driving aids.    

 4h

Volvo confirms 250-mile EV

Volvo's upcoming electric model will boast about 250 miles of range, the company has revealed. Set to debut in 2019, it will cost between $35,000 and $40,000 before tax incentives.    

 1d

Production of current BMW M5 ending

BMW will end production of the current M5 before the end of the month, according to a new report. The company is busy filling existing orders, so it might be too late to order a brand new one. However, the next-gen M5 is right around the corner.    http://bit.ly/2nzgIq5

 1d

Electric Lamborghini possible

Lamborghini is open to the idea of introducing an all-electric car, company CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed. However, the model won't arrive until battery technology makes a significant leap forward.   http://bit.ly/2n40Gbf

 1d