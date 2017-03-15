Audi CEO says his home has not been raided

Most Discussed
McLaren 650S destroyed in collision with utility pole
Police allege the 23-year-old driver was drunk when he took the 650S Spider out for a fateful cruise around a Lake Ontario waterfront neighborhood, where the speed limit was likely just 25 mph. http://bit.ly/2nER0kb
Trump to extend review period for fuel regs
The Trump administration is expected to announce on Wednesday that it will extend the review period of the EPA's fuel economy requirements through April 2018.
Renault again denies cheating allegations
Renault has strongly denied accusations of using a defeat device to circumvent emissions regulations. The company stresses all of its models -- including the ones called out by regulators -- comply with European norms. http://bit.ly/2nEcBJo
Volvo 262C turns 40
Volvo is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 262C. Built by Bertone in Italy, the 262C was the only Volvo ever offered with a vinyl roof from the factory. Production ended in 1981.
Porsche Cayenne getting V8-electric hybrid
The next generation of the Porsche Cayenne will receive the Panamera's 680-horsepower V8-electric hybrid drivetrain. It will combine neck-snapping acceleration with about 30 miles of zero-emissions driving. http://bit.ly/2nDQUcA
New Buick Regal to bow in New York?
Buick's next-generation Regal could bow at the New York Auto Show. Essentially an Americanized Opel Insignia, the model will be offered as a five-door hatchback with a sedan-like look and as a station wagon, but the current four-door sedan body style will not be replaced.
Prosecutors raid Audi offices in Germany
German prosecutors have raided two Audi offices in Germany, according to Automotive News. The search is part of a broader investigation into the so-called defeat device Audi invented in 1999. http://bit.ly/2n9eaCA
Driven: 2017 Mercedes-AMG C43
The 2017 Mercedes-AMG C43 lineup offers a little something for everyone, whether you're after a little open-top cruising or a serious corner-carver. http://bit.ly/2nDC1qO
Porsche Mission E will be OTA-compatible
Porsche's upcoming electric Mission E will benefit from over-the-air software updates, the company has confirmed. Buyers will be able to unlock more power or add new features such as driving aids.
Renault accused of cheating on emissions again
Renault has once again been accused of cheating on emissions tests by using a defeat device like Volkswagen's. Some of its diesel-powered cars emit up to 40 times more NOx emissions than they're allowed to, according to a government report. http://bit.ly/2n9444z