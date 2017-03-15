McLaren 650S destroyed in collision with utility pole

  • Updated March 15, 2017, 10:39 am
  •         by Justin King
Police allege the 23-year-old driver was drunk when he took the 650S Spider out for a fateful cruise around a Lake Ontario waterfront neighborhood, where the speed limit was likely just 25 mph.

