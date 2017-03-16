Hyundai previews 275-hp i30 N

  • Updated March 16, 2017, 4:11 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
A new teaser video previews the Hyundai i30 N.  The company's first true hot hatch is expected to arrive before the end of the year with a 275-horsepower turbo four under the hood. 

Now

VW rules out Ridgeline fighter

Volkswagen has ruled out turning the Atlas SUV into a Ridgeline-fighting pickup truck. There is little enthusiasm for such a model in Wolfsburg, according to Hinrich Woebcken, the head of the company's North American division.   

 50m

Germany ends probe into FCA diesels

Germany has agreed to end its investigation into FCA diesels that allegedly don't comply with emissions regulations. Consequently, FCA will not have to recall certain Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo, and Jeep Renegade models fitted with the 2.0-liter MultiJet engine.    http://bit.ly/2nHwG1F

 1h

Trump to extend review period for fuel regs

The Trump administration is expected to announce on Wednesday that it will extend the review period of the EPA's fuel economy requirements through April 2018.   

 19h