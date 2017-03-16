Hyundai previews 275-hp i30 N

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Old Volkswagen Tiguan to stick around
Volkswagen unveiled a new Tiguan earlier this year, but the original model isn't about to retire. The company has confirmed first-gen Tiguan will stick around in the foreseeable future as an entry-level crossover. http://bit.ly/2ncVPEO
VW rules out Ridgeline fighter
Volkswagen has ruled out turning the Atlas SUV into a Ridgeline-fighting pickup truck. There is little enthusiasm for such a model in Wolfsburg, according to Hinrich Woebcken, the head of the company's North American division.
Germany ends probe into FCA diesels
Germany has agreed to end its investigation into FCA diesels that allegedly don't comply with emissions regulations. Consequently, FCA will not have to recall certain Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo, and Jeep Renegade models fitted with the 2.0-liter MultiJet engine. http://bit.ly/2nHwG1F
Audi announces six RS model
Audi will introduce six new RS-badged models by the end of next year. These include a new RS4 Avant, the first-ever RS5 Sportback, and the RS5 convertible. http://bit.ly/2nHzQlL
Lucid Air to list from $52,500
The Lucid Air sedan, a direct rival to the Tesla Model S, will carry a base price of $60,000 ($52,500 after federal tax credits) when it hits the market in 2018. http://bit.ly/2nFG2uC
Audi Q4 to launch in 2019
Audi will launch a new compact crossover called the Q4 in 2019. It'll compete against the BMW X4. http://bit.ly/2nEUl2I
McLaren 650S destroyed in collision with utility pole
Police allege the 23-year-old driver was drunk when he took the 650S Spider out for a fateful cruise around a Lake Ontario waterfront neighborhood, where the speed limit was likely just 25 mph. http://bit.ly/2nER0kb
Trump to extend review period for fuel regs
The Trump administration is expected to announce on Wednesday that it will extend the review period of the EPA's fuel economy requirements through April 2018.
Audi CEO says his home has not been raided
"I have all along supported efforts to clear up the diesel issue at Audi," he said at a news conference attended by Reuters. http://reut.rs/2na5Q5r
Renault again denies cheating allegations
Renault has strongly denied accusations of using a defeat device to circumvent emissions regulations. The company stresses all of its models -- including the ones called out by regulators -- comply with European norms. http://bit.ly/2nEcBJo