Old Volkswagen Tiguan to stick around

  • Updated March 16, 2017, 5:56 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Volkswagen unveiled a new Tiguan earlier this year, but the original model isn't about to retire.  The company has confirmed first-gen Tiguan will stick around in the foreseeable future as an entry-level crossover.

Now

VW rules out Ridgeline fighter

Volkswagen has ruled out turning the Atlas SUV into a Ridgeline-fighting pickup truck. There is little enthusiasm for such a model in Wolfsburg, according to Hinrich Woebcken, the head of the company's North American division.   

 49m

Germany ends probe into FCA diesels

Germany has agreed to end its investigation into FCA diesels that allegedly don't comply with emissions regulations. Consequently, FCA will not have to recall certain Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo, and Jeep Renegade models fitted with the 2.0-liter MultiJet engine.    http://bit.ly/2nHwG1F

 1h

Trump to extend review period for fuel regs

The Trump administration is expected to announce on Wednesday that it will extend the review period of the EPA's fuel economy requirements through April 2018.   

 19h