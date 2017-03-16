Volkswagen puts Arteon into motion

  • Updated March 16, 2017, 7:58 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Volkswagen has released the first video of the brand-new Arteon.  Developed to replace the CC, the shapely new Vee-Dub is scheduled to arrive in showrooms in time for the 2018 model year. 

Now

Alfa not replacing MiTo, Giulietta

Developing a replacement for the MiTo and the Giulietta isn't one of Alfa Romeo's priorities right now, the company has revealed. They're too Europe-focused, and Alfa needs cars that appeal to motorists around the globe.    http://bit.ly/2nd2Rcz

 1h

McLaren confirms LT-badged 720S variant

McLaren boss Mike Flewitt has confirmed the new 720S will spawn a limited-edition, LT-badged model. The 650S-based 675LT was so successful that not giving the 720S the same treatment wouldn't make sense. A LT variant of the 570S might happen, too.   http://bit.ly/2ndj4i2

 2h

VW rules out Ridgeline fighter

Volkswagen has ruled out turning the Atlas SUV into a Ridgeline-fighting pickup truck. There is little enthusiasm for such a model in Wolfsburg, according to Hinrich Woebcken, the head of the company's North American division.   

 3h

Germany ends probe into FCA diesels

Germany has agreed to end its investigation into FCA diesels that allegedly don't comply with emissions regulations. Consequently, FCA will not have to recall certain Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo, and Jeep Renegade models fitted with the 2.0-liter MultiJet engine.    http://bit.ly/2nHwG1F

 4h