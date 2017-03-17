2017 Aston Martin DB11 reviewed

  • Updated March 17, 2017, 2:26 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson
We take a spin in Aston Martin's latest DB11.

Spied: BMW i8 Spyder

Better late than never: BMW is finally testing the convertible version of the hybrid i8. Look for the model to break cover either late this year or early next year.    http://bit.ly/2nesGsD

New Volkswagen Polo to debut in Frankfurt

Volkswagen will introduce the sixth-generation Polo this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show. It will be brand-new from top to bottom, but its design will be largely evolutionary. It's too early to tell whether the Polo will finally arrive on our shores to compete against the Yaris and the Fiesta.   http://bit.ly/2nLIL5P

McLaren three-seater coming in 2019

McLaren will introduce a three-seater sports car in 2019. Billed as a homage to the F1, it will arrive as a coupe with a V8-electric hybrid drivetrain. About 30 of the 106 examples planned will be sold in the U.S., but they won't be street-legal.   http://bit.ly/2nLGHux

