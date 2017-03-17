UK government pledges sizable hydrogen investment

Most Discussed
Jaguar Land Rover applies for nearly 30 trademarks
Jaguar Land Rover recently filed 29 trademark applications for what appear to be model names and variants of them (along with what could possibly be some brand lifestyle products), reports AutoGuide. The names hint at what are likely upcoming electrified vehicles (denoted by "i" names) and a couple of new potential sports car models (P-Type, T-Type). Some others, such as "Westminster," could potentially denote special-edition models or unique trim packages. http://bit.ly/2nXdGMy
2017 Honda Clarity FCV: Our Take
"If fuel cells are the distant future of motor vehicle propulsion, the Clarity (like the Toyota Mirai) is a big step in that direction. That it also passes for reasonable transportation is a huge bonus." http://bit.ly/2nVT33n
BMW developing new engine for X3 M
The first-ever BMW X3 M will benefit from a new engine. Called S58 internally, the 3.0-liter straight-six will develop about 455 horsepower in its most basic state of tune thanks to a turbocharger and direct injection. http://bit.ly/2nRy4Pj
Next Audi A8 to debut on July 11
Audi will introduce the new A8 on July 11 in Barcelona. The company's next flagship will be inspired by the Prologue concept introduced two years ago in Los Angeles.
Tesla to raise Model S base price
The Tesla Model S will become more expensive next month after the company axes the base 60 and 60D variants. Starting on April 17, the base model will be the 75 model, which starts at $77,800.
New Volkswagen Polo spied
Amateur spy shots have revealed the brand-new Volkswagen Polo well ahead of its debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Built on the MQB platform, the sixth-gen Polo gets a sharper design and a much larger footprint. http://bit.ly/2mCKSbb
Opel boss to keep position
Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann will keep his job after the Peugeot takeover, the company has revealed. Peugeot has made it clear that it will let Opel run itself instead of stepping in to call the shots.
Opel planning flagship SUV
Opel has revealed it's developing a large, range-topping SUV. Expected to debut by the end of the year, the model is one of the seven cars engineers are currently working on.
2017 Aston Martin DB11 reviewed
We take a spin in Aston Martin's latest DB11. http://bit.ly/2mA5Mb0
Autopilot users now eligible for insurance discounts
An Ohio-based company named Root Insurance is giving discounts to Tesla owners who use the Autopilot system. The company cites NHTSA findings that show a 40-percent drop in accidents since Autopilot debuted. http://bit.ly/2mzcldC