BMW becomes official Formula E manufacturer

  • Updated March 22, 2017, 4:15 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
BMW was recently granted manufacturer status by Formula E's governing body, meaning the brand's team will be able to make tweaks to its race car.  Jaguar - Land Rover, DS Automobiles, and Renault are among the other companies that were granted the same status. 

Now

Spied: 2019 Cadillac XT4

Our spies have sent us images of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 testing north of the Arctic Circle. Positioned at the bottom of the company's crossover hierarchy, the XT4 is expected to make its debut before the end of the year.    http://bit.ly/2ncGzXv

 28m

Australian police gets Mercedes E43 patrol car

Mercedes-Benz's Australian division has loaned an E43 to the Australian police. The AMG-massaged, 396-horsepower sedan will patrol the state of Victoria's highways for about a year.   

 1h

RUF could build more CTRs

The 30 examples of the CTR sold out so fast that RUF is considering building a few more to satisfy demand. The company is also looking into building a standalone model, but nothing has been decided yet.   

 2h

Citroen announces electric van

Citroen has introduced an all-electric variant of the Berlingo van. Appropriately called E-Berlingo, the people-mover is equipped with a 22.5-kWh battery pack that provides just 106 miles of range in ideal driving conditions.   

 3h

RUF CTR sold out

All 30 examples of the RUF CTR have been spoken for, the company has revealed. Unveiled in Geneva, the CTR carries a base price of about $800,000. Deliveries will kick off in May or June of next year.    http://bit.ly/2ncaXRR

 5h

Say goodbye to the Aston Martin Rapide

Aston Martin's four-door "coupe" is on the chopping block. CEO Dr. Andy Palmer told Motoring that the demise of the V12-powered luxury cruiser will make way for a new electrified offering, with the new DBX and Lagonda picking up the slack on the gasoline-powered front.    http://bit.ly/2o0ulPh

 21h

Pink Floyd drummer crashes McLaren F1

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has crashed his McLaren F1 GTR at the 75th Goodwood Members' Meeting. The 73-year old emerged from the crash without any serious injuries, but the F1 GTR will need extensive repairs.    http://bit.ly/2nZg5Gr

 1d

BMW iPerformance to take center stage in NY

BMW will showcase its eco-friendly iPerformance models at the New York Auto Show. The company's display will center around the 530e, the 740e, the 330e, and the X5 xDrive40e.   

 1d