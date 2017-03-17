Spied: 2019 Cadillac XT4

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Wheeler Dealers mechanic leaves show
Edd China, the mechanic on Wheeler Dealers, has announced he's leaving the show after 12 seasons. In a video posted on Youtube, he explains he's not comfortable with the new direction the show is taking. http://bit.ly/2nczB4O
Australian police gets Mercedes E43 patrol car
Mercedes-Benz's Australian division has loaned an E43 to the Australian police. The AMG-massaged, 396-horsepower sedan will patrol the state of Victoria's highways for about a year.
RUF could build more CTRs
The 30 examples of the CTR sold out so fast that RUF is considering building a few more to satisfy demand. The company is also looking into building a standalone model, but nothing has been decided yet.
Last Austin-Healey 3000 to cross the block
The very last Austin-Healey 3000 built is scheduled to cross the auction block. Said to be in like-new condition, the roadster is expected to fetch up to $112,000. http://bit.ly/2o3ANoP
Citroen announces electric van
Citroen has introduced an all-electric variant of the Berlingo van. Appropriately called E-Berlingo, the people-mover is equipped with a 22.5-kWh battery pack that provides just 106 miles of range in ideal driving conditions.
BMW becomes official Formula E manufacturer
BMW was recently granted manufacturer status by Formula E's governing body, meaning the brand's team will be able to make tweaks to its race car. Jaguar - Land Rover, DS Automobiles, and Renault are among the other companies that were granted the same status.
RUF CTR sold out
All 30 examples of the RUF CTR have been spoken for, the company has revealed. Unveiled in Geneva, the CTR carries a base price of about $800,000. Deliveries will kick off in May or June of next year. http://bit.ly/2ncaXRR
Say goodbye to the Aston Martin Rapide
Aston Martin's four-door "coupe" is on the chopping block. CEO Dr. Andy Palmer told Motoring that the demise of the V12-powered luxury cruiser will make way for a new electrified offering, with the new DBX and Lagonda picking up the slack on the gasoline-powered front. http://bit.ly/2o0ulPh
Pink Floyd drummer crashes McLaren F1
Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has crashed his McLaren F1 GTR at the 75th Goodwood Members' Meeting. The 73-year old emerged from the crash without any serious injuries, but the F1 GTR will need extensive repairs. http://bit.ly/2nZg5Gr
BMW iPerformance to take center stage in NY
BMW will showcase its eco-friendly iPerformance models at the New York Auto Show. The company's display will center around the 530e, the 740e, the 330e, and the X5 xDrive40e.