Ford expects dip in 2017 profits

  • Updated March 23, 2017, 2:51 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd
Ford announced Thursday that it expects profits to dip year-over-year for 2017 thanks to heavy investment and product launch costs in its first quarter.  Ford is projecting a 2017 profit of $9 billion (down from $10.4 billion a year ago) according to Automotive News.

