Costs of higher fuel standards may be significantly lower than originally projected

  • Updated March 23, 2017, 3:45 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd
Automakers who have lobbied for weakening future fuel economy standards may have a tougher go of it thanks to a report released Wednesday by nonprofit group International Council on Clean Transportation. According to the report, the costs associated with increased standards could be as much as 40 percent lower than originally projected.

