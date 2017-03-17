Toyota taps India for Lexus expansion

  • Updated March 24, 2017, 1:21 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd
Toyota is expanding the presence of its Lexus brand by entering the Indian market. The effort to gain traction with wealthy Indians will be spearheaded by two SUVs and a sedan, Automotive News reports, as the company moves to compete with established German luxury automakers. 

Now

Tuner builds 405-hp Abarth 500

A German tuner named Pogea Racing has developed an Abarth 500 with 405 horsepower under the hood. The hottest of all Fiat hatches hits 62 mph from a stop in 4.1 seconds. Just five examples will be built.    

 6h

Chrysler 300 ranks last for safety complaints

A new study finds Chrysler 300 owners are 2.5 times more likely to complain about safety-related issues than the industry average. Autoblog reports the issues include electrical gremlins that cause the car to stall while driving or not start; a few owners even reported exploding alternators.   http://bit.ly/2nj50Tj

 7h

Porsche employees receive nearly $10,000 bonus

Porsche enjoys one of the fattest profit margins in the industry. It's sharing the love by giving about 21,000 of its employees a €9,111 (roughly $9,800) bonus this year.   

 8h

Skoda previews Kodiaq Coupe

Skoda has released a dark teaser shot to preview an upcoming concept named Vision E. The rakish silhouette suggests the show car is a so-called coupe variant of the Kodiaq SUV. The Vision E is expected to debut next month at the Shanghai Auto Show.   

 9h

Dodge Demon teased for the 11th time

Dodge has released the 11th Demon teaser. This week, we learn the coupe features a TransBrake system that locks up the transmission's output shaft for faster launches.    

 10h

Bentley Bentayga ends up in FL scrapyard

A Bentley Bentayga worth over a quarter of a million dollars is sitting in a Florida junkyard. Jalopnik reports the SUV was stolen and the owner was paid out before it was recovered, so it received a salvage title. Bidding currently stands at $112,000.   http://bit.ly/2obpmLG

 11h

Toyota Mirai billboards scrub NOx emissions from the air

The billboards are coated in titanium dioxide, converting nitrogen oxides into nitrates that are removed from the air. The array of 37 billboards is claimed to remove NOx emissions equivalent to more than 5,000 vehicles per month.   

 20h