BMW previews M4 GT4

  • Updated March 27, 2017, 6:45 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
BMW has published a teaser image to give us an early look at the M4 GT4.  Developed exclusively for the track, the race car will arrive this summer with a turbocharged straight-six engine.

Now

Piech sells stake in Porsche Holding SE

Ferdinand Piech is selling his 15-percent stake in the company that controls Volkswagen Group. The sale -- which is expected to bring in several billion dollars -- is the final move in a family dispute that has lasted for years.    http://bit.ly/2nE7HPJ

 4h

Uber suspends self-driving program

Uber has suspended it self-driving car program after one of its Volvo XC90-based prototypes was involved in an accident. The police say the prototype wasn't responsible for causing the crash. (Photo by Fresco News)   http://bit.ly/2nE7dcK

 5h

Audi RS 6 Avant could reach U.S. shores

The next generation of the Audi RS 6 Avant could be sold in the United States, according to <em>Car & Driver</em>. The wagon segment is small, but the company is trying to make a business case for it. If it's approved, it won't arrive before 2019.   http://bit.ly/2ofSEcr

 21h

Tesla Model Y "a few years away"

Tesla's Model Y compact crossover is "a few years away" from making its debut, according to Elon Musk. The family-friendly model will be to the Model X what the Model 3 is to the Model S.    

 23h