Tesla takes aim at BMW, Mercedes-Benz compacts

  • Updated March 27, 2017, 12:12 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd
After revealing the new Model 3 release candidate last week, Telsa CEO Elon Musk touched on Tesla's production ramp-up strategy for its new volume model. If the EV automaker can hold to its forecasts, it will produce half a million units in 2018--unprecedented for a ground-up vehicle launch, says Bloomberg.

