Ford to make "significant" investment in three plants

  • Updated March 28, 2017, 4:01 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Ford is expected to announce "significant" investment in three of its Michigan factories.  Ford hasn't commented on the report, and the UAW is keeping silent. 

Now

Volvo focusing on EVs, not hydrogen

Volvo is focusing on electrification, and company boss Hakan Samuelsson doesn't believe hydrogen is the fuel of the future. He points out an all-new infrastructure is needed before hydrogen cars can become mainstream.    http://bit.ly/2nbEcks

 1m

Tesla takes aim at BMW, Mercedes-Benz compacts

After revealing the new Model 3 release candidate last week, Telsa CEO Elon Musk touched on Tesla's production ramp-up strategy for its new volume model. If the EV automaker can hold to its forecasts, it will produce half a million units in 2018--unprecedented for a ground-up vehicle launch, says Bloomberg.   http://bloom.bg/2nF2FCU

 16h

Slowing auto sales could be bad news for lenders

Moody's Investors Service has released a report indicating that the recent "plateauing" of the auto industry could pose a risk for lenders whose clients are stretching to close sales. As lenders fight over a diminishing pool of highly qualified buyers, riskier loan terms (what the report refers to as "accommodative financing") will likely be offered to keep business flowing.   http://reut.rs/2nnioUF

 19h

BMW previews M4 GT4

BMW has published a teaser image to give us an early look at the M4 GT4. Developed exclusively for the track, the race car will arrive this summer with a turbocharged straight-six engine.   

 22h