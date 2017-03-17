Volvo focusing on EVs, not hydrogen

  • Updated March 28, 2017, 5:01 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Volvo is focusing on electrification, and company boss Hakan Samuelsson doesn't believe hydrogen is the fuel of the future.  He points out an all-new infrastructure is needed before hydrogen cars can become mainstream. 

Now

Tesla takes aim at BMW, Mercedes-Benz compacts

After revealing the new Model 3 release candidate last week, Telsa CEO Elon Musk touched on Tesla's production ramp-up strategy for its new volume model. If the EV automaker can hold to its forecasts, it will produce half a million units in 2018--unprecedented for a ground-up vehicle launch, says Bloomberg.   http://bloom.bg/2nF2FCU

 16h

Slowing auto sales could be bad news for lenders

Moody's Investors Service has released a report indicating that the recent "plateauing" of the auto industry could pose a risk for lenders whose clients are stretching to close sales. As lenders fight over a diminishing pool of highly qualified buyers, riskier loan terms (what the report refers to as "accommodative financing") will likely be offered to keep business flowing.   http://reut.rs/2nnioUF

 19h

BMW previews M4 GT4

BMW has published a teaser image to give us an early look at the M4 GT4. Developed exclusively for the track, the race car will arrive this summer with a turbocharged straight-six engine.   

 22h